PATRES asks authorities to increase renewable energy target up to at least 34pct to be reached by 2030

The Employers Organization of the Producers of Energy from Renewable Sources (PATRES) calls on the authorities to implement the European Commission's recommendations and raise the target for renewable energy up to at least 34pct to be reached by 2030, according to a press release on Thursday sent to Agerpres.

"The Employers Organization of the Producers of Energy from Renewable Sources - PATRES has repeatedly pointed out that Romania may need to increase its target for renewable energy to at least 34pct by 2030, given the abundance of renewable resources. After assessing the National Integrated Plan for Energy and Climate Change 2021-2030 (PNIESC), in the revised form submitted by MEEMA (Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment), the European Commission recommends Romania to accelerate the energy transition and to act in addition to the commitments already made. The renewable energy target, which was established at 30.7pct for 2030 is considered as "weak" (as a level of ambition), given that Romania's potential is 34pct. Among other measures provided as recommendations, the European Commission "invites" Romania to boost its production of energy from renewable sources," says the release.

In this context, PATRES calls on the authorities to implement the Commission's recommendations, calling for a firm and fair commitment from them to the green energy future in Romania.

"The European Commission sends a message to the Romanian authorities to act so that renewable energy becomes a priority for Romania, as it is for all European Union countries. Given the potential of our country, the European Commission's recommendations should not take us by surprise. We argue that Romania should aim for a share of at least 35pct, given the abundance of renewable resources in our country. Unfortunately, we have been witnessing a deadlock for many years, the energy from renewable sources being treated as a burden, instead of being treated as an opportunity. We must all change our perception and understand until it is not too late, but especially we must act accordingly, for renewable energy is a viable, cheap, non-polluting, sustainable solution for the future," said Viorel Lefter, head of PATRES.

On the other hand, the organization points out that, last week, the European Parliament voted a target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60pct by 2030, in the context in which it wants to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

"It is an ambitious goal that Romania should also support. But Romania's commitment to this goal comes with obligations and commitments. Our country must take a big step forward in the energy transition and act quickly and efficiently to benefit from all opportunities," said PATRES representatives.

PATRES has 109 members - renewable energy producers with a total installed capacity of approximately 1,800 MW, which represents investments in the Romanian energy sector of about 2.7 billion euros.