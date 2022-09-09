Patriarch Daniel, at Elizabeth II passing: A friend of the Romanian people, of the Romanian Orthodox Church

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, sent a message of condolence at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, in which he emphasized that the former British sovereign "was a constant friend of the Romanian people and, in particular, of the Romanian Orthodox Church".

"We are deeply moved by the passing to the Lord of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved mother of Your Majesty and Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, on September 8, 2022, in which we celebrate, in the Orthodox Church, the Nativity of the Most Holy Mother of God and the Ever-Virgin Mary. We know the close connection that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had with the Royal Family of Romania, especially with the former King Mihai of Romania, whom she appreciated so much," reads the message sent by the Primate of the Romanian Orthodox Church to King Charles III.

The Patriarch recalls that "at the same time, Her Majesty was a constant friend of the Romanian people and, in particular, of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the endeavor to go through the difficult times of the communist dictatorship."

"Last but not least, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remained in our consciousness as a constant supporter of the Romanians who settled in the United Kingdom and, in general, of Romania, being inspired by the steadfast manifestation of love and appreciation of Your Majesty for our country and people. In these moments of great sorrow and grief for the British Royal Family and for Your Majesty, personally, we pray that the noble soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will rest in the peace, light and love of the Most Holy Trinity. Her eternal remembrance from generation to generation!", Patriarch Daniel said.AGERPRES