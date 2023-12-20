Patriarch Daniel, in Christmas Pastoral: Let us show merciful love and solidarity towards all people

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, addresses, in the Christmas Pastoral, an exhortation to merciful love and solidarity towards all people, but especially towards those who suffer because of the war.

"Let us show merciful love and solidarity towards all people, but especially towards those who suffer because of the war, let us bring the joy of the celebration of the Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ to the homes of orphans, in homes for the elderly, at the bedside of the sick, but also where there is a lot of sadness, loneliness and depression, in poor, bereaved and grieving families. Wherever we can do good, let's do it carrying, in soul and in deeds, the joy of the angels, shepherds and magi who came to Bethlehem!," said Patriarch Daniel, agerpres reports.



The Patriarch reminds that in this perspective the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church proclaimed the year 2024 as the Honorary Year of Pastoral Care and Care of the Sick and the Commemorative Year of all Saints who heal without money, considering the need for an intensification of the care of those in spiritual suffering and troops.



He also shows that one of the most vivid expressions of the way in which the people "theologized and poetically sang" the mystery of God's love for man can be found in Romanian carols, the carols being noted for "the depth of theology and the simplicity of the form".



"The carols represent the most vivid expression of the popular theological and spiritual culture of the Romanian Orthodox Christian. They are a memorial and an extension of the Liturgy and the Christmas services heard in the church. They are an echo and fruition of the service and holiness of the Church in villages and cities , in the homes of Christians, as the hearts of believers have become a church, a cave in Bethlehem transformed into a welcoming abode for heaven, a guest house where the Child is glorified by wise magicians! Poetry and holy chant, piety and joy, Romanian carols are gold, myrrh and incense, in a spiritual sense, springing from the hearts and worn on the lips, as gifts and offerings brought to the Baby Jesus, as a response to His love for us," the source also mentions.



At the same time, he urges to remember Romanians abroad in our prayers and deeds and urges to pray for the benefits received in the past year and for the coming one.



"Let's not forget in our prayers and in our deeds of brotherly love for Christmas and New Year, even our Romanian brothers who are among foreigners. On the night of December 31, 2023 to January 1, 2024 and on New Year's Day, let us to offer prayers of thanksgiving to God for the blessings received from Him in the past year 2023 and to ask for His help in all the good and useful work of the new year we are entering," the Orthodox hierarch urges.



On the occasion of the Holy Holidays of the Nativity, the New Year 2024 and the Baptism of the Lord, Patriarch Daniel addresses to all "fatherly blessings, wishes for health and salvation, peace and joy, happiness and much help from God in all good works, together with the traditional greeting: 'Happy anniversary!'".