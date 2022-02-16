Patriarch Daniel: Romanian Orthodox Church remains the greatest philanthropist

At the annual meeting of the National Church Council Tuesday, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel said that the Romanian Orthodox Church is Romania’s most outstanding philanthropist in terms of social programs carried out last year.

“It is essential to see the large number of works, and the sacrifice and generosity of our communities are also significant. Sixty-two social programs have external financial support, and more than 800 social programs are from our own funds. We see how great is the effort of the parishes, of the dioceses regarding the social-philanthropic work.”

“The greatest philanthropist remains the Romanian Orthodox Church,” His Beatitude said on February 15.

Patriarch Daniel thanked God for His gifts bestowed to the Church, according to basilica.ro.

“We give thanks to God for taking care of His Church, and we congratulate all those who have an ecclesiastical conscience, both clergy and lay believers, because, without this ecclesial conscience, there is no missionary conscience,” the Romanian Patriarch said.

During their meeting at the Synodal Hall of the Patriarchal Residence under Patriarch Daniel’s chairmanship, the National Church Council members evaluated last year’s activity of the Romanian Orthodox Church was evaluated and formulated proposals for the current year.

In the opening of the works, the patriarchal auxiliary bishop Varlaam of Ploieşti read the summary report of the activities of the Romanian Patriarchate entitled “Communion and cooperation with Romanians from outside Romania.”

On Wednesday, the members of the National Church Assembly (clergy-laity) will meet at the Palace of the Patriarchate. On Thursday, the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church will hold its working session at the Patriarchal Palace.