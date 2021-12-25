Patriarch Daniel to the Christmas carolers who study Theology: God the Child reveals the mystery of family

“St. John of Damascus says the only new thing under the sun is God the Man, Jesus Christ. And this mystery of God the Child Who grows through the love and care shown by the Mother of God and His adoptive father, Righteous Joseph, reveals the mystery of family,” Patriarch Daniel said on Monday to the members of the Orthodox Theology Students Association (ASTO) who sang Christmas carols at the Patriarchal Residence.

“This God-given blessing which makes children grow through their parents’ affection is Child Jesus’ blessing and we need to announce the mystery of the Child Jesus’ Nativity as the mystery of God’s blessing for the whole mankind,” explained the Patriarch of Romania.

Christmas “is primarily the feast of the blessed family. Unfortunately, there are over 100,000 children today in Romania, maybe even close to 200,000, whose parents work abroad and who suffer a lot for not seeing more of their parents,” His Beatitude mentioned.

“Parents who left home to gain more money miss their children, too. It is not enough to offer our children money for clothes, for food or for a modern phone, because nothing can replace parental affection. That is why some children suffer from depression,” the Patriarch added.

Photo: Ziarul Lumina / Mihnea Păduraru

Patriarch Daniel congratulated the ASTO members, students at “Patriarch Justinian” Orthodox Theology Faculty of Bucharest University for their activity and for their choice of carols, which proved theological sensibility and love of folklore. The students’ “charity work confirms theology through good deeds,” His Beatitude added.

“It is merciful love, not possessive love that saves the world,” mentioned the Patriarch. He added that “Christ, Who showed Himself in humbleness, showed us humility as the best way.”

“[The Lord’s] humility respects man’s freedom and leaves space for [man’s] free response so that Christ the Lord does not force anyone to receive Him. Instead, He waits for the man to freely respond to Him,” the Patriarch of Romania explained.

“God also respects His own freedom: if we refuse to answer, He will find others who answer Him, so that God’s plan can never be thwarted. The Gospel shows this in the parable about the people who were called to the banquet. When they did not come, others were called. Those who answered the call enjoyed communion with the Master of the House, Who is God.”

Photo: Ziarul Lumina / Mihnea Păduraru

“And this can be seen when a young man answers God’s call and wishes to announce the good tidings of God’s love into the world”, continued the Patriarch.

“That is why the study of Theology is not simple accumulation of knowledge, but growth in communion with Christ, the One Who calls upon the Apostles, as well as other, to serve the great work of salvation of the world, which is the unification of mortal people with the eternally living God.”

“Congratulations on the beautiful Christmas carols and on your entire activity! We wish you many years with good health and joy,” Patriarch Daniel told the Theology students.

“Your joy is displayed by your folk costumes as well. There are no two identical Romanian blouses here, each one is different from the other. There is so much artistic richness in the Romanian culture,” the Patriarch concluded.