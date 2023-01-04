Pedological drought in most of Dobrogea and in some areas of Moldavia and Muntenia

The pedological drought will continue next week in most of Dobrogea, but also in areas of Moldavia and Muntenia, where there will be water deficits in the soil, according to the specialist forecast issued by The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) for the period 4 - 10 January 2023, told Agerpres.

"The water supply on the soil profile 0-100 cm, in the autumn wheat crop, will be within satisfactory limits to close to optimal and optimal in Maramures, Banat, Crisana, Transylvania and Oltenia, on extensive areas in Muntenia and Moldavia, isolated in the east of Dobrogea. Soil moisture deficits (moderate, strong and locally extreme pedological drought) will be recorded in most of Dobrogea, locally in the east, south and south-east of Molavia, the north, north-east, south - the east and south of Muntenia," the ANM specialists say.

Due to the thermal regime in the air and soil being higher than usual, the growth and development paces of the autumn cereals will generally evolve normally in most of the country, with the exception of the northern and central depression areas, where the vegetative processes will take place slightly slower.

According to the ANM specialists, the agrometeorological conditions will allow specific agricultural works (ploughing, fertilizing, etc.) to be carried out in good conditions, these being temporarily stopped only on days with precipitation.

From a thermal point of view, in this period, warmer weather will prevail than usual, throughout the agricultural territory. The average daytime air temperature will fall between -1 and 11 degrees Celsius, higher by 1-9 degrees in relation to the climatological norms, in all areas of culture.

The maximum air temperature will be between 3 and 15 degrees, throughout the country, and the minimum will oscillate between -4 and 7 degrees Celsius in most regions, the lowest values being possible in depression areas, where there will be conditions for the production of fog.

From a pluviometric point of view, precipitations are possible in the form of local rains, quantitatively reduced, these being accompanied by short-term intensification of the wind, in most of the cultivated areas.