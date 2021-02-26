Pensioners protest in front of Labor Ministry, Gov't premises

The "Solidaritatea" National Federation of Romanian Pensioners is staging a protest rally today in front of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and of the government headquarters over non-compliance with the law on the pension point increase, according to AGERPRES.

The Federation retirees are also dissatisfied with the violation of the law on the indexation of pensions with the inflation rate and 50 percent of the increase in the average gross national wage.

"We voice our strong opposition to the severe austerity program introduced by the new government, which will lead to a severe impoverishment of the general population and of retirees in particular," the FNSPR statement said.

The retirees' protest also draws attention to the lack of action by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for the inclusion of the Federation in the National Council of the Elderly (CNPV).