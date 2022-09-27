Peony, National Flower of Romania, bill adopted by Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the draft law by which the peony is declared the National Flower of Romania.

180 votes "for", 39 "against" and 23 abstentions were registered.

"The peony flower, from the family Paeoniaceae, is declared as the National Flower of Romania. In order to mark the National Flower of Romania, a Peony Festival is organized annually, at the national and local level, a horticultural event, in which different species of peony will be exhibited in landscape and ornamental arrangements. On this occasion, in the framework of scientific symposia, the biological and ornamental characteristics of different species of peony, especially the wild ones, will be presented," the bill states.

The Union of Visual Artists will support the local organization of painting exhibitions devoted to the peony flower. At the same time, it is foreseen that Romfilatelia will include in its plan of philatelic issues the issuing of some slips and stamps dedicated to the peony flower.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this bill.AGERPRES