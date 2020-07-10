 
     
People traveling from Romania to Norway to be placed in self-isolation for 10 days

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that, according to official information provided by the Norwegian authorities to the Romanian Embassy in Oslo, people traveling from Romania to the Kingdom of Norway will continue to be subject to the procedure currently in force after the date of July 15, namely they will be placed in self-isolation for a period of 10 days from the moment of entry into Norwegian territory, the MAE shows in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Moreover, according to the Norwegian authorities, from July 15, the self-isolation measure will be applied depending on the residence of the person in question, so that Romanian citizens with permanent residence in one of the countries exempt from this measure, will no longer be required to self-isolate.

