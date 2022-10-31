People with no medical insurance, access to testing for hepatitis B,C,HIV viruses and to specific therapies

The Chamber of Deputies passed, on Monday, the bill regarding the approval of Government's Ordinance No.37/2022 regarding health reform, establishing, among other things, that uninsured persons benefit from the same services as insured persons in order to get tested for hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus and/or HIV virus and, subsequently, access to specific therapies, told Agerpres.

There were 223 votes cast "in favour," 4 against and 5 abstentions.

The object of the draft law is the establishment of measures and clarifications of the legal framework in the health system with the aim of improving the activity and management in this area. According to the bill, the possibility is created that, in situations of biological and epidemiological risk, the Ministry of Health can order the organization, at the level of health units, community pharmacies/rural community offices or within the county public health directorates and that of Bucharest, some centers which provides vaccination, diagnosis, evaluation and treatment services.

At the same time, the Ordinance provides for the financing of medicine expenses from the Ministry of Health budget and the clarification of the method of settlement of medicines for patients who are eligible for treatment abroad.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.