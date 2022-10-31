 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

People with no medical insurance, access to testing for hepatitis B,C,HIV viruses and to specific therapies

hepatita

The Chamber of Deputies passed, on Monday, the bill regarding the approval of Government's Ordinance No.37/2022 regarding health reform, establishing, among other things, that uninsured persons benefit from the same services as insured persons in order to get tested for hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus and/or HIV virus and, subsequently, access to specific therapies, told Agerpres.

There were 223 votes cast "in favour," 4 against and 5 abstentions.

The object of the draft law is the establishment of measures and clarifications of the legal framework in the health system with the aim of improving the activity and management in this area. According to the bill, the possibility is created that, in situations of biological and epidemiological risk, the Ministry of Health can order the organization, at the level of health units, community pharmacies/rural community offices or within the county public health directorates and that of Bucharest, some centers which provides vaccination, diagnosis, evaluation and treatment services.

At the same time, the Ordinance provides for the financing of medicine expenses from the Ministry of Health budget and the clarification of the method of settlement of medicines for patients who are eligible for treatment abroad.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.