People without id documents can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

inquamFOTO
valeriu gheorghita

COVID-19 vaccination campaign coordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that people who do not have identity documents can also be vaccinated.

"People without a piece of identification cannot register with the platform. They can go to the social assistance department of the town halls, they can also register through the call centre and they will be vaccinated. They will go directly to the vaccination centre," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House.

He added that people coming from outside Romania can also be vaccinated.

"Even if they do not have a personal identification number, they can still be vaccinated. This is the case for people who are coming from outside Romania and who do not have such a number; they can be vaccinated and register with in the National Electronic Register of Vaccines," he said.

