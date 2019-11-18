Pest control reportedly leaves three dead, multiple hospitalisations in block

Senior emergency official Raed Arafat told AGERPRES on Monday that the Emergency Committee has convened in the case of a block of flats in the western city of Timisoara where three people, including two children, died and others were rushed to hospital.

According to some of the tenants, the situation could be related to pest control that took place in that building.

Arafat mentioned that the block is being evacuated and all the people in that building will be medically examined.

"The block is being evacuated as we speak. All persons will be investigated and will be accommodated elsewhere until the risk of poisoning is eliminated. Teams of the Emergency Inspectorate of Timisoara and from other counties were sent, CBRN teams to conduct investigations, and in addition there is also the Public Healthcare Directorate involved. Unfortunately, there are three dead and we still have adults and children admitted with milder symptoms, but who are currently admitted to the County Hospital and Children's Hospital," said Arafat.