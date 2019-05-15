Petre Daea: New performance model, central element of CAP reform

The new performance model is the central element of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform and its most innovative feature, said Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Petre Daea, who chaired the works of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting, held in Brussels, according to Agerpres.

"The new performance model is the central element of the CAP reform and its most innovative feature. These paradigm shifts will allow Member States to have a stronger say in their national policy making but they will also have greater responsibility. The advancement of our discussions on this issue will help us to define the Council's position on the entire reform package," Petre Daea said, according to a press release from the relevant ministry.

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council on Tuesday held an exchange of views within the public session on the new performance model of the post-2020 CAP reform package, based on a document from the Presidency. The ministers focused their addresses on reporting milestones and performance assessments, as well as the possibility of establishing unit amounts for interventions other than surface and animal-based.

"Last week, in Sibiu, our leaders reaffirmed the importance of a unitary approach to climate change. Although the primary objective of agriculture is to ensure food security for Europe, agriculture and forestry can contribute to meeting the ambitious EU environmental goals. Today [Tuesday, ed.n.] we have discussed about the way we can encourage and prepare our farmers to face this challenge," said the Romanian Minister of Agriculture.

According to the MADR, the Council was informed and views were exchanged on agricultural issues in the Commission's presentation "A clean planet for all: a long-term European strategic vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate-neutral economy."

Ministers focused in particular on priority actions to be taken at European and national levels in the field of agriculture and forestry to help achieve the objectives of the Paris agreement by 2050.

The Commission has informed the Council on the performance of EU agricultural trade. In particular, it reported the latest developments in its diplomatic initiative to promote European agricultural products in the world, as well as trade negotiations that have been concluded or are under way and have an impact on European agriculture. These include: Mercosur, Australia and New Zealand.

"The ministers were also informed about: the regulation on the future European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, the follow-up of the European Court of Justice ruling on GMOs, the situation in the fruit sector," the MADR press release further shows.