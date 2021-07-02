Petromidia blast/Six victims, including missing person

The Dobrogea Emergency management Inspectorate (ISU) Dobrogea announces that an explosion at the Petromidia Refinery has so far left six victims, one of whom is reported missing; senior emergency management official Raed Arafat went to the scene.

According to the spokesperson of ISU Dobrogea, Anamaria Stoica, the victims are between 30 and 50 years old.

"We have six victims, one of whom is still missing, one person was taken by a SMURD emergency helicopter having sustained burns on 40% of the body and flown to the UPU Constanta, while four more conscious victims with minor burns and multiple injuries were taken over by the SMURD crews and ambulance crews, rushed to the Constanta County Hospital," said Stoica, Agerpres informs.

About 50 firefighters were working to cool the installations. Stoica said the fire was contained and there would be no risk of a new explosion, but the situation is dynamic and unpredictable.

Senior emergency management official Arafat was also there.

"The priority of the intervention crews was immediate evacuation of the victims, one of whom sustained burns on 45% of the body surface was flown by a SMURD emergency helicopter to the hospital, another one with burns on the face was rushed to the hospital, one with lower limb injuries, one with lumbar injuries rushed to the hospital, and one with minor burns. At this moment, search-and-rescue operations are being carried out in the case of a missing person," according to DSU.

Due to large smoke emissions, a RO-ALERT message was issued for the locals of Navodari and Corbu.

"From the information we have, it seems that it was an explosion at the oil gas transmission installation. The cause will be established at the end of the intervention," said Stoica.

"Approximately 50 firefighters went to the scene and with five fire trucks with water and foam, one truck with 2,000 l of extinguishing substance, one utility vehicle for transporting multiple victims, one water tank, five first-class SMURD ambulances aid, one mobile intensive care unit and five ambulances of the Constanta County Ambulance Service. In order to optimise the response, additional resources were ordered: eight utility water and foam trucks from ISU Calarasi, Tulcea, Ialomita, and Braila, as well as a truck with 2,000 l of extinguishing substance, subsequently the quantity of the extinguishing substance was supplemented by 2,000 l from ISU Calarasi, ISU Galati, ISU Tulcea, ISU Ialomita and ISU Vrancea. (...) At the moment, the situation is under control, and the Environmental Guard says the smoke is rising in the opposite direction to the beach and the city, which is why the locals are safe. However, we are kindly asking the locals to take self-protection measures by closing their windows," according to DSU.