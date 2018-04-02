PG sends request to President to start prosecution against Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman, Gelu Voiculescu

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar conveyed to President Klaus Iohannis the request to start the criminal prosecution in the Revolution case against Ion Iliescu, Peter Roman and Gelu Voican Voiculescu, in respect to committing crimes against humanity, the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) informs.

"The Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice has addressed to the President of Romania a request to exercise the constitutional and legal prerogatives regarding the criminal prosecution request in respect to committing crimes against humanity, according to the Criminal Code's article 439 paragraph (1) letter a, g, i and k, with the application of Article 5 of the Criminal Code, against: Iliescu Ion, member and president of the Council of the National Salvation Front (since December 22, 1989), a body which de facto exercised the central executive and legislative power, acting as a Government until the Decree-Law No. 2 of December 27, 1989, when the president of the council was given the role of a head of state, and the legislative powers of the council were separated from those of the executive ones, requiring authorization for December 22-27, 1989; Roman Petre, member of the Council of the National Salvation Front, since December 22, 1989, officially named Prime Minister of the Government of Romania by Decree No.1 of December 26, 1989, requiring authorization for the period December 22-31, 1989; Gelu Voican Voiculescu, member of the National Salvation Front's Council since December 22, 1989, officially appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Romanian Government by Decree no. 5 of December 28, 1989, requiring authorization for the period from December 22 to 31, 1989," reads a release from the Prosecutor General 's Office.The request of the Prosecutor General is based on the constitutional and legal provisions (article 109 paragraph 2 of the Constitution of Romania, respectively articles 12 and 19 of Law No. 115/1999), as well as on the Constitutional Court's decision no. 270 of March 10, 2008, the release mentions.

