Phone conversation between ForMin Aurescu, Reinslau on topic of Three Seas Initiative

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Monday, a phone conversation with his Estonian counterpart, Urmas Reinsalu, at the request of the Estonian side, and the Three Seas Initiative was one of the topics approached by the two officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to MAE, the conversation was the opportunity for an opinion exchange on the situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of the two countries, the two ministers expressing availability for mutual support and cooperation to manage the current challenges. The plans of action of the two states to exit the crisis and to relax restrictive measures were also reviewed.

The Estonian counterpart addressed thanks to the Romanian authorities for the very good cooperation with Estonia in this period and the solidarity demonstrated by Romania during the COVID-19 crisis, including in what regards the exception from the application of restrictive measures for punctual exports of drugs destined for Estonia.

On the occasion of the conversation, the Estonian Minister Reinslau addressed personally to Minister Aurescu the invitation to participate and speak during an informal session of the UN Security Council (presided in May by Estonia, as non-permanent member of the Council), which will be organized online on May 8, on the topic of celebrating 75 years since the conclusion of the Second World War. The invitation was accepted by the Romanian official.

The discussions also featured an evaluation on the perspectives of collaboration in the Three Seas Initiative, including in the context of the next summit being hosted by Estonia. Minister Bogdan Aurescu hailed Estonia's decision to join the Initiative's Investment Fund and gave assurances that our country will remain involved in cooperation in this format, "for the full capitalization of the potential of the Three Seas Initiative, being available to continue to offer support and expertise for the good organization of the next summit, also on the basis of good practices and lessons learned on the occasion of hosting, successfully, by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the Summit and Business Forum in September 2018," MAE release reads.