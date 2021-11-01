Photo exhibition with portraits of Colectiv Club fire victims, at Senate

The Senate will host, in the foyer, starting Tuesday, for two weeks, a photo exhibition with portraits of those who died as a result of the fire at Colectiv Club, agerpres reports.

"Starting tomorrow, we will have the 'Colectiv' exhibition. These are portraits of the victims who lost their lives in the fire. There are 65 portraits - 64 victims and a young man who committed suicide because his girlfriend died at Colectiv. We saw the exhibition in front of the Colectiv building and there we decided that we should bring those portraits also here, in the Senate. First of all, it is a gesture of remembrance and our commitment that their death did not happen in vain, that these things will not happen again. I know, we need to do more. The trials did not receive final decisions. The families of the victims want light. We will do what we can to do justice," the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu said on Monday.

She expressed her hope that on Tuesday, during the hearings for the Ciuca Government, the parliamentarians, the ministers designate, the guests, the technical staff will visit the Colectiv exhibition.