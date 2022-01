Saint Seraphim of Sarov, one of the most beloved saints of Orthodoxy, was honoured on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at St. Nicholas – Tabacu Church in Bucharest with a Divine Liturgy celebrated by the parish priest Eugeniu Rogoti.

In 2017, the place of worship received the reliquary with a fragment of Saint Seraphim’s relics, brought by the Patriarch of Moscow to Bucharest, for the celebrations of Saint Demetrius the New.