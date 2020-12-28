 
     
Physician Rafila: It would be a sign of solidarity for Moldova if Romania donates a number of vaccines

Alexandru Rafila

PSD (Social Democratic Party) MP Alexandru Rafila proposed on Monday that Romania should donate a number of anti-COVID vaccines to the Republic of Moldova, in order to ensure the protection of the medical staff involved in the care of patients infected with the novel coronavirus there.

"Control of the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority for all states in the European Region of the World Health Organization and so far only EU member states have access to vaccines. I believe that it would be a sign of solidarity for Romania to donate a number of vaccines to the Republic of Moldova, in order to ensure the protection of the medical staff involved in the care of patients there," Rafila wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "just as the virus knows no borders, the fight against it must be in the same register," in order that we all return to normal life as soon as possible.

