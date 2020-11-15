Piatra Neamt fire/Custodian of the Crown Margareta: My family and I pray for those who perished

Custodian of the Crown Margareta stated that she is deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at the hospital in Piatra Neamt and is wholeheartedly with the grieving families.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at the County Hospital in Piatra Neamt. Patients, who were struggling to survive, lost their lives in a disastrous fire. My family and I pray for those who perished and our thoughts are with their families. Our affection and thoughts go to the doctor on duty, who risked his own life to save his patients and wish him well! In these moments of deep pain, we need to remember that every life in part is priceless," reads the message sent on Sunday by the Royal House.

On Saturday evening, at the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital, a fire took place at the ICU units, where COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

10 people in the ICU died in the fire, and an anaesthetist doctor suffered severe burns. Six other hospitalized patients were taken to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani, which is a COVID support unit. The doctor from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, injured in the fire, is being transferred, on Sunday, to the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialized treatment.

AGERPRES .