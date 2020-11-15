Piatra Neamt fire/HealthMin: Eight ICU beds were completely burnt

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday stated that, during the fire that broke out on Saturday night at the Piatra Neamt-based County Hospital, eight ICU beds were completely burned, while another eight, located in a room next to the one where the fire occurred, can still be used.

"Only the intensive care unit [burnt - editor's note]. (...) There were eight beds there that burned completely. The patients from the other eight beds were taken down to the Emergency Department. Those beds can still be used. In the next period, we want to see how we can recover the intensive care unit. We will move the patients to the third floor, where the other intensive care unit that has function until today was, which has a capacity of 12 ICU beds," explained the Minister of Health, on Sunday, in Letcani.

The fire that broke out at the Piatra Neamt-based County Hospital killed 10 people in the ICU unit, and an anaesthetist was severely injured. He suffered severe burns. Six other hospitalized patients were brought to the Mobile Hospital in Letcani, which is a COVID support unit.According to the Minister of Health, the other patients have medium or mild pathology and are hospitalized in wards