Platform for online appointments, available from Monday

vaccinare

The IT platform which allows appointments for vaccination against COVID-19 - https://programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro/ - is operational, announced the National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding the vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

Starting Monday, in accordance with the Strategy of vaccinations against COVID-19, people from Group I can make appointments, namely people in the health and social sectors, and the access to the application to be activated for the other two vaccination groups (Group II - population at risk and essential workers and key activities and Group III - the general population), according to the press release sent to AGERPRES.

The electronic planning through the platform will streamline the vaccination process, distributing vaccination doses and avoid over-crowding in vaccination centers, the quoted source highlights.

