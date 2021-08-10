PLUS's Ciolos: I hope Health Ministry's budget rectification will exceed 2 billion lei

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday said he hoped that the Ministry of Health will receive an additional 2 billion lei on the occasion of the budget rectification, in addition to the money going to CNAS, which should be enough until the November rectification.

"I hope that, after putting together all the figures that were discussed today, the rectification at the Ministry of Health will be over 2 billion lei, in addition to the money that goes to the CNAS (National Health Insurance House)," Ciolos said after the governing coalition meeting, when asked about this.

He appreciates that this money will be enough for the needs of the Ministry, agerpres reports.