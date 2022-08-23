PM announces 50% increase in the prizes awarded by Government to winners of international sports competitions

The athletes who have recently achieved performances in several international competitions were congratulated, on Tuesday, in a ceremony organized at Victoria Palace, by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who announced that the Government has decided to increase prizes awarded by 50%.

"After many years, through your results you managed, once again, to bring joy and emotion to all Romanians. (...) It is often said that athletes are the best ambassadors of Romania. That is true, thanks to the results and due to your level of ambition, due to the efforts you have succeeded in taking the name of Romania, the symbols of Romania to all the meridians of the world. For this, on behalf of the Government, in my personal name, I thank you and express, once again, my gratitude and appreciation," Ciuca said.

He emphasized that the results obtained are all the more appreciated considering that the athletes have been preparing in recent years in a framework affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the prime minister, the "tone" of the performances was set by the swimmer David Popovici, who achieved outstanding results at the world and European championships.

"Also, if I'm not mistaken, after 20 years, we also managed to get a medal in athletics (Bianca Ghelber won the gold medal in the hammer throw at the European Championships), in the same arena, in the capital of Bavaria. We also succeeded in achieving amazing results in canoeing. Mr. Chirila (Catalin) was absolutely outstanding. As I said when we greeted each other, the memory of Ivan Patzaichin and the results achieved was fully raised to the level of ambition of Romanian rowers. (...) Of course, there are the other sports disciplines, rowing, also with remarkable results, table tennis, weightlifting, field tennis. (...) Through what you managed to achieve in these competitions, I'm certain that you will reawaken the interest and desire of each of us to pay due attention, and hopefully every Romanian can copy your model, not necessarily in performance, but to do sports, because sports help us all to be healthier, helps us all to be able to maintain a team spirit and it helps each of us to respect both personal and competition rules," Nicolae Ciuca highlighted.

He added that the Government is determined to find ways to create a better training infrastructure for athletes and announced a 50% increase in the value of prizes that will be awarded to Romanian athletes who win medals at international competitions, the amendment to the legislation being to be made in the next week's meeting of the Government.

