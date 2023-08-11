PM Ciolacu declares his support for the Finance minister - a skilled professional of good faith

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday evening on a Romania TV talk show that he will continue to support Marcel Bolos as Finance minister, as he considers him to be "a man of good faith and a good professional", mentioning that he called him after the spontaneous walkout this Thursday joined by a part of the ministry employees.

In this thread, the head of the Executive pointed out that he expects the employees of the Finance Ministry to get involved as quickly as possible in the budget reform process, which implies, among others, the digitalization of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF).

"Each of us has flaws, first of all [minister Bolos] is skilled, has good faith, he is a man with the fear of God, what he lacks is that ability of better communicating with people. He is overwhelmed in these moments, because he and the ministry he leads are under a lot of pressure. The way I see it, Mr. Bolos made just one mistake. You cannot do everything by yourself. Power must always be shared, you cannot go into the fight without the whole team," Marcel Ciolacu said.

"What I expect from the Finance Ministry employees is to support the minister, the government, in this effort that we must start from the Finance Ministry with this budget reform, to speed up for the first time in 30 years the digitization of ANAF. We need a responsible team, no one wants resignations. I, Marcel Ciolacu, guarantee that no one will have their salary cut by one dime," Ciolacu assured.

As for the management of ANAF, he said that he will give the minister free hand to appoint rofessionals.

Over 15,000 employees from the Finance Ministry's structures from all over the country went on a spontaneous strike on Thursday, dissatisfied with the measures proposed by the Executive for cutting budget expenses, and which would affect over 22,000 people in the system.