PM Ciolacu: EP elections, very important, future EP, future EC to have other priorities

The European Parliament elections of June 9 are very important throughout Europe, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday at the "Living better with Europe" event held at the Palace of Parliament.

Ciolacu said he does not want his opponents to die suddenly in prison or poisoned, nor does he want Romania to be "a vassal" of the Russian Federation.

"I want to live in a free Romania, in a free Europe, I do not want our opponents to die suddenly in jail or poisoned, I do not want Romania to be a vassal of the Russian Federation, that's why the elections on June 9, throughout Europe, are very important. Communication between the important European families, who defend democracy, is very important. I believe in social democratic values and I am trying, alongside the governmental team, to implement them in Romania, I am trying, alongside the team of MEPs, to impose them, especially as far as Romania's specific situation is concerned," said prime minister Ciolacu.

He added that the future European Parliament and the future European Commission will have different priorities compared to those that were established five years ago.

"We had crises with farmers, with transporters almost all winter long, all these things are challenges, they are consequences of these overlapping crises. Our priority is to discuss and find the best solutions, first of all to defend the European economy and our national economies. I firmly believe that the future European Parliament, the future European Commission, the future Council will have priorities adapted to the new requirements of the countries we represent. The entire philosophy of five years ago on which the current European Commission and the current European Parliament were built has largely changed," he explained.

