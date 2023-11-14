PM Ciolacu meets Dutch Ambassador; The Netherlands reconfirms support for Romania's Schengen accession

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday had a meeting with the Ambassador of The Netherlands in Romania, Willemijn van Haaften, in which context the Dutch Ambassador reconfirmed her country's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Zone.

"I had a meeting with Her Excellence Willemijn van Haaften, who has recently been appointed the Dutch Ambassador to Romania. We are glad that we were able to reconfirm The Netherlands' support for Romania's accession to Schengen on this occassion," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on his X (Twitter) page.