PM Ciolacu: New pension law is sustainable and fair

The new pension law is sustainable and fair, declared Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday evening, on private broadcaster Romania TV, following the meeting of the governing coalition in which the Minister of Labour, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, presented the draft for the new law.

He stated that after the 10 days of the transparency procedure, the bill will be approved by the Government and later sent to Parliament.

"And I think, under emergency procedure, it will pass I hope until November 20 and it will be sent for promulgation," added Ciolacu.

He specified that, in a first phase, from January 1, 2024, pensions would be increased, according to the current legislation, with the inflation index, of 13.8%.

"From January 1, a 13.8% increase will be applied to all pensions in Romania, followed by another increase during the year 2024, I think on September 1, when the entire procedure for recalculating the 4,765,000 pension files," explained Ciolacu.

Asked if special pensions will also be increased by 13.8%, he answered that all pensions will benefit from this increase.

"It is unconstitutional to have a different approach. There was also this proposal within the coalition not to increase those who have these pensions, but at that moment we are entering an area of unconstitutionality and I think we cannot afford it. But these inequities they end with the recalculation and taxation. No pension will be affected. They have rights obtained under the old laws. All the projection is for the future. (...) It is excluded that anyone will lose a penny after the recalculation," said Ciolacu.