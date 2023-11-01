 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciolacu: Presidency candidacy, not among my priorities, challenges I have now are enough

Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

PM Ciolacu: Presidency candidacy, not among my priorities, challenges I have now are enough

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), maintains that he has not yet considered a candidacy for the presidency, appreciating that the "challenges" he has "are enough at this moment".

"It is not part of my priorities and I do not say it with any falsehood. (...) I have not taken this into account until now, no matter how many discussions there are on this topic. (...) I have not spoken in party, I didn't talk about this with my colleagues. I have a job at the moment, not easy, but no one is forcing me, so as not to be a hypocrite," Ciolacu said on Tuesday on Romania TV.

Asked if he wanted to be prime minister, the social-democratic leader said that this was not "a goal" in his life.

"Yes, it came somehow out of inertia, it was not a goal in my life, but I think that the challenges I have now are enough at this moment," added Marcel Ciolacu.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.