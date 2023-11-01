PM Ciolacu: Presidency candidacy, not among my priorities, challenges I have now are enough

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), maintains that he has not yet considered a candidacy for the presidency, appreciating that the "challenges" he has "are enough at this moment".

"It is not part of my priorities and I do not say it with any falsehood. (...) I have not taken this into account until now, no matter how many discussions there are on this topic. (...) I have not spoken in party, I didn't talk about this with my colleagues. I have a job at the moment, not easy, but no one is forcing me, so as not to be a hypocrite," Ciolacu said on Tuesday on Romania TV.

Asked if he wanted to be prime minister, the social-democratic leader said that this was not "a goal" in his life.

"Yes, it came somehow out of inertia, it was not a goal in my life, but I think that the challenges I have now are enough at this moment," added Marcel Ciolacu.

AGERPRES