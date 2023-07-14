FOTO - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu: 'Romania - Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, a confirmation of the two states excellent relations'

Confirmation of the "excellent" relations between Romania and Bulgaria is given by the two states' Strategic Partnership agreed upon this March, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, during a press statement delivered jointly with his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolai Denkov, who is on a working visit in Bucharest.

"I discussed today with Mr. Prime Minister Denkov about the excellent relations between our countries, which are now also confirmed by the Strategic Partnership agreed upon in March this year by the presidents of our states. We had a substantial exchange of opinions regarding our joint priorities, with the aim of unlocking new areas of cooperation for the benefit of the economic development of both countries. Our talks approached areas of impact for our citizens, such as energy transport," Ciolacu said.

He went on to highlight the interest shown by both sides in the implementation of the European project for a navigable Danube, as well as for building a second Giurgiu - Ruse road bridge.

"In the energy field we envisage on the one hand a better interconnection of natural gas transport corridors, but also a joint effort to diversify energy sources, along the lines proposed by the European Union to ensure the green transition," Marcel Ciolacu said.

According to him, the discussions also concerned the enlargement of the Schengen Area and the completion of Romania and Bulgaria's accession process "as soon as possible". "After the recent installation of the governments in Romania and Bulgaria, our countries have already made additional efforts to achieve this goal. We are further engaged in strengthening the European instruments for migration and external border management. Through all its actions, Romania has once more proven that it is a responsible and reliable partner of the European Union in this area, and a security provider for the entire Union. We have agreed to maintain direct dialogue between us, as well as with the other European partners," Ciolacu said. He thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his open support regarding the advancement of this file, as Spain now holds the rotating Presidency of the EU Council. The head of the Bucharest Executive also highlighted interest in continuing close cooperation for the promotion of stability and security in the Black Sea region. "Also, I discussed with Prime Minister Denkov about the security situation in the Black Sea region, so deeply affected by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. I emphasized the interest in continuing the tight cooperation between Romania and Bulgaria to promote stability and security in the Black Sea region and keep security developments in this region in the Allied attention," Ciolacu mentioned. According to him, a good cooperation between the public authorities of the two states at all levels is "essential" for the advancement of Romania and Bulgaria's joint projects, which are of great interest to the citizens of both countries.

In the end, Marcel Ciolacu wished his Bulgarian counterpart success in fulfilling his mandate. "Dear Nikolai, we've both been prime ministers for just a short while. I don't know about you, but I didn't have any grace period, I went straight into the fireline, but I'm not complaining, I wasn't forced into this, and above all, I know that fire always hardens one," the Romanian prime minister said.

AGERPRES