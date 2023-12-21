PM Ciolacu sends his condolences after armed attack in Prague: I am deeply saddened

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu sent on Thursday evening, on behalf of the Romanian Government, condolences to the families of the victims of the armed attack in Prague and wished speedy recovery to the wounded.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible attack in Prague at the Carolina University. At this tragic moment, on behalf of the Government of Romania, I send my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter), agerpres reports.