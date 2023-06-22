PM Ciolacu: With the start of Neptun Deep project, Romania is taking decisive step to energy independence.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that with the start of the Neptun Deep project for the exploitation of natural gas from the Black Sea, carried out by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, Romania is taking a decisive step towards its energy independence, told Agerpres.

"Today we are witnessing the moment when Romania is taking the decisive step towards its energy independence. The gas from the Black Sea is the very fuel that will lead us towards this strategic goal. Millions of families and hundreds of thousands of Romanian companies have been waiting for this for so long. It is time to put this resource at the basis of our economic development in schools, hospitals, farms and factories, for the concrete benefit of Romanians," said Marcel Ciolacu.

He pointed out that the project represents a good collaboration between state institutions and the private sector.

"Today we mark, in fact, an achievement of teamwork between the state and the private sector. Without this collaboration, today, there would be no Neptun Deep project, for the extraction of gas from the Black Sea (...) This is the working model that Romania needs," said Marcel Ciolacu.

He stressed that the efforts made by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, the partner companies in this project, are impressive.

"I am convinced that after the announcement of the investment decision the operations will be coordinated as well in order to be able to proceed with the greatest speed, so that in 2027 we will have the first gas molecules from the Black Sea," said Ciolacu.

The Prime Minister stressed that Romania has the experience and expertise to become the EU's most important natural gas producer.

"You see, when it comes to major national stakes, Romania manages to gather its energies and make the economic leap that brings it to another level in Europe, where Romanians fully deserve to be. We have the experience and expertise to become the most important producer of natural gas in the EU," said Ciolacu.

Last but not least, the head of the Executive pointed out that Romania will be "a long-term, predictable and substantial supplier of energy security."

"I said from the beginning, this mandate is about concrete facts and economic achievements. This project will demonstrate that we are capable and ready to control our own energy destiny and set our own course. (...) We are ready to assume this role. We will be a long-term, predictable and substantial supplier of energy security," Ciolacu added.