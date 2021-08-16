PM Citu: 35 Romanian nationals to be flown from Afghanistan by Romanian or NATO plane

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that there are still 35 Romanians in Afghanistan and that the authorities will send a plane to repatriate them.

"There are still 35 Romanian nationals in that area. I suggested Mr. President that we should send a plane to bring them home. We are currently working on two variants: a flight in cooperation with NATO, which should depart soon, or a plane of ours that goes directly there. At this moment the Foreign Ministry and the National Defense Ministry have clear instructions to send a plane as soon as possible to bring the Romanian citizens home," the Prime Minister said in a statement to the press.

He noted that the authorities are on top level alert as regards Afghanistan and that they are keeping contact with the Romanians in this country where the Taliban fighters are rapidly gaining ground, Agerpres informs.

"I am calling on all the Romanians who are still there and who have not yet contacted our diplomatic mission in Pakistan to do so as soon as possible. The alert level is maximum at this moment, leave Afghanistan immediately. (...) [The 35 Romanian nationals] are not embassy personnel, they are from the UN and the private sector. (...) They are safe at this moment, we are keeping contact with them. At this point, we've made the decision to send a plane there anyway. The fastest way could be the one with NATO. We'll see. In this variant the Romanians will be flown to Georgia and will be taken over from there by a Romanian plane. If not, we will send a plane," Citu said.

Asked if a new wave a migrants can be expected amid the Afghanistan crisis, the Prime Minister said that a crisis cell has been set up.

"There is a crisis cell up and running with personnel of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the other competent institutions. Any other decision on this subject will be announced," Citu said.