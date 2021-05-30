 
     
PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency

Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu, a current deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), on Sunday announced his candidacy for the party's national presidency, adding that the party needs a "new lease of life."

"I have decided to enter the competition for the presidency of the National Liberal Party. Thank you for being with me today, when I make this important announcement for the party, for Romania and for me. I have decided to join the competition for the presidency of the National Liberal Party. I also want to thank the strong political leaders of PNL who have believed in me since the very beginning, when I joined the party, and who still support me today and are part of my team," Citu told a news conference on Sunday.

He added that in October 2016 he decided to go into politics.

"A committed liberal, the only option for me was PNL. I am a committed liberal, and I have lived my whole life according to liberal principles. I have applied them, respected them, wherever I worked in this world. You know very well that only liberalism can save Romania," said Citu, reports agerpres.

