PM Citu approves request to European Commission for Romania to get 8 million extra doses of vaccine

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced having approved on Tuesday the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to get an extra 8 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of 200 million additionally negotiated at European level.

"We are securing the vaccine doses needed to immunise as many citizens as possible who want to protect themselves against COVID-19. Today I have approved submitting to the European Commission a request for Romania to get another eight million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine out of the 200 million additionally negotiated at European level. More specifically, it is a request for 8,055,394 more doses of vaccine adding up to 12,780,080 million doses produced by BioNTech / Pfizer and already contracted by Romania. Those are vital doses that will ensure the immunisation of 10,417,737 people, who can return to a normal life," Citu wrote on Tuesday in a Facebook post.

He added that in addition to the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccines, "there are also 3,408,215 doses produced by Moderna and already contracted by Romania."

"Each vaccinated person means more lives saved and one more step gained against COVID-19," according to Citu.

