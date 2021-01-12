PM Citu approves request to European Commission for Romania to get 8 million extra doses of vaccine

Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced having approved on Tuesday the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to get an extra 8 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of 200 million additionally negotiated at European level."We are securing the vaccine doses needed to immunise as many citizens as possible who want to protect themselves against COVID-19. Today I have approved submitting to the European Commission a request for Romania to get another eight million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine out of the 200 million additionally negotiated at European level. More specifically, it is a request for 8,055,394 more doses of vaccine adding up to 12,780,080 million doses produced by BioNTech / Pfizer and already contracted by Romania. Those are vital doses that will ensure the immunisation of 10,417,737 people, who can return to a normal life," Citu wrote on Tuesday in a Facebook post.
He added that in addition to the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccines, "there are also 3,408,215 doses produced by Moderna and already contracted by Romania."
"Each vaccinated person means more lives saved and one more step gained against COVID-19," according to Citu.