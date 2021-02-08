PM Citu: Budget draft law finalized, to be made public Tuesday or Wednesday

The budget draft law is finalized and will be published on Tuesday or Wednesday morning, at the latest, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, who specified that the target deficit remains assumed at "7-7.1%", potrivit AGERPRES.

"It will be in a public debate tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We had to clarify a few measures, which will be through an emergency ordinance or amended in Parliament, with those from the coalition, the governing coalition. The budget draft law is finished, will be in public transparency tomorrow or Wednesday morning, at the latest", Florin Citu said in Parliament, asked about the state budget bill.

The Prime Minister specified that the target deficit assumed through the budget draft law is between "7 and 7.1%".

Citu said that for now he did not receive restructuring plans from the state companies with losses.

Asked about bonuses within the budgetary sector, Citu mentioned : "About these amendments we are talking, they exist, either through ordinance or through Parliament, it is about a cap at this moment, but there will be a Wage draft law which will tie performance to bonuses in the budgetary sector."

Citu confirmed that there will be a reduction of the sums allocated to political parties, asked if these funds will drop by 30%.