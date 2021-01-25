PM Citu: Budget proposal for 2021 would be finished Monday, following discussions with authorising officers

A budget proposal for 2021 would be finished on Monday, in order to be analyzed, after discussions with authorizing officers, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday, at the Parliament, specifying that the nominal GDP will be "a little larger than last year".

Regarding the budget's priorities for 2021, the Prime Minister highlighted that they were announced since last year and they are referring to "investments and health".

"We are still in a pandemic, we did not escape the pandemic and to this we added the vaccination campaign, additional resources for the payment of the vaccine, as well as supporting the vaccination campaign, so the budget started from here," Citu said.