PM Citu: Bugdet execution - tomorrow; staff spending lower as GDP percentage

The budget execution for the first six months of the year will be publicly presented on Tuesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, pointing out that he received the reports from ministries and it is for the first time in many years when personnel spending is lower as percentage of the GDP.

"I have the reports from all the ministries, the execution from all the ministries. Tomorrow morning you will see the budget execution at six months. I have that on ministries, that of all the credit release authorities, because we started the budget revision last week, so we have all the ministries," Citu said in Constanta on Monday.

He was asked by journalists if a "third group" could be formed in the National Liberal Party (PNL), around Ilie Bolojan and Dan Motreanu, given certain critical comments of the president of the Bihor County Council towards him, according to which he would not perform as PM, Agerpres informs.

"I don't think he could say that, because it would be a mistake for Mr Bolojan to say that. Investments are at the highest level in the last three years, from what I'm looking at now and the budget execution. (...) I saw Mr. Bolojan's comment, on the one hand, there are things where he is right, and some things where he is not right. For example, in the case of reforms - the reforms are already done and you will see in the budget execution that we have staff costs as a percentage of GDP, lower, this year, it is the first time in many years. If this is not a reform, what is a reform? We have already started to have certain reforms for companies," said Citu.

The prime minister added that he did not agree with Bolojan's statements regarding the loans either.

Asked if he is afraid of a third PNL group, Citu replied: "Never".