PM Citu: Depreciation of RON-euro exchange rate started before situation; no reason for concern

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Friday, regarding the depreciation of the exchange rate of the RON against the euro that it started before the current political situation, claiming that "there is no reason for concern."

"The RON-euro course is determined by the market. It's very complicated to say that what is happening today has a connection or not with this, the exchange rate, a connection with what is happening with the political situation, because if I were to look, the depreciation of the rate began before this event. It may be with the extremely low interest rates on the market in Romania. If we look at interest rates for credits, they're dropping. We should be very careful at what is happening on the international market," said Citu, when asked after the government session regarding the RON-euro exchange rate situation in the current political crisis.

"On the medium-term, we can discuss, but then national currency is one of the most stable currencies outside the eurozone," Citu also said.