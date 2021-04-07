PM Citu: Equitable access to health entails existence of functional health system, also solidarity and responsibility

Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on World Health Day, in which he shows that physicians and all health personnel are "the true heroes of this period" and thanks them for all their effort, emphasizing that "equitable" access to health entails the existence of a functioning health system, but also "solidarity and responsibility" on the part of everyone, "citizens and representatives of the authorities alike", agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today marks World Health Day, dedicated to raising awareness of priority public health issues globally in the vision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme chosen for this year emphasizes equitable access to health services, a very important goal, especially in the context of the pandemic we are going through due to a virus that does not take into account the level of economic development. Equitable access entails the existence of a functional health system, to the current standards, but also solidarity and responsibility on the part of each of us, citizens and representatives of the authorities, alike. On the other hand, the doctors and the entire medical staff are the real heroes of this period and we thank them for all the effort they put in the service of health and life," says Florin Citu in his message.

The prime minister emphasizes that the effort to end the pandemic is a "common, concerted one".

"One action, one person or one country is not enough to defeat the novel coronavirus. Romania is both part of the effort and among the beneficiaries of European solidarity, through the COVID-19 vaccines we have received and we will continue to receive in the coming months, but we all need to win this battle, to do everything in our power to protect ourselves from the virus, to protect others as well. The suffering of those who have fallen ill, the lives ended by the virus, but also the economic and social costs of the pandemic so far are enough arguments to reflect on the solutions we have at hand to get out of this health crisis as soon as possible,", premier Citu further affirms.