PM Citu: First draft of budget revision done, will send to coalition leaders

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that he has finalized a first draft of the budget revision and will send the document in the shortest time possible to the leaders of the governing coalition and asks his ministers have more responsibility in spending public money and reaching all budget targets.
"I completed a first draft of the budget revision. In the shortest time I will send the document to governing coalition leaders. I am still waiting for all ministers to present their budget execution for the last half of the year. For the next six months, I request more responsibility in spending public money and reaching all budget targets that we assumed at the start of the year," wrote Florin Citu, on Monday, on Facebok, Agerpres informs.