 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: First draft of budget revision done, will send to coalition leaders

gov.ro
Florin Cîțu
Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that he has finalized a first draft of the budget revision and will send the document in the shortest time possible to the leaders of the governing coalition and asks his ministers have more responsibility in spending public money and reaching all budget targets.

"I completed a first draft of the budget revision. In the shortest time I will send the document to governing coalition leaders. I am still waiting for all ministers to present their budget execution for the last half of the year. For the next six months, I request more responsibility in spending public money and reaching all budget targets that we assumed at the start of the year," wrote Florin Citu, on Monday, on Facebok, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.