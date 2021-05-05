PM Citu: GRECO report says Romania is on the right track; justice legislation will no longer be abused

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that a very recent report by the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) shows that Romania is "on the right track" and that the current government will no longer "abuse" justice legislation.

"The whole report says one very important thing: we are on the right track. The incumbent ruling coalition is on the right track and we must continue the reforms we have begun. First, we have stopped the evil and reversed the negative effects of the reforms initiated in 2017-2019. That is the first thing we have done, we have stopped what happened then. At the moment, we are reforming justice legislation which is being discussed by the coalition. I think we are moving in the right direction, and what I can say is that in this administration, this government will no longer allow justice legislation being abused, and we will no longer see what happened between 2017 and 2019," Citu told a news conference at the Government House.

In a report released on Wednesday, the Council of Europe's anti-corruption body (GRECO) concludes that Romania's current level of compliance with its recommendations in respect to members of parliament, judges and prosecutors remains globally unsatisfactory, despite some progress, and planned reforms are still in their infancy, agerpres.ro confirms.

GRECO concludes that only five of a total of 18 recommendations resulting from a 2015 evaluation and an ad-hoc evaluation procedure of Rule 34 launched in 2017 on judicial reform issues have been implemented satisfactorily or dealt with in a satisfactory manner by Romania.