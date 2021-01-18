PM Citu, Greek counterpart Mitsotakis discuss COVID vaccination campaign, travel outlooks

Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed today with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the COVID vaccination campaign being one of the main subjects of the call; in this context, the head of the government in Bucharest expressed hopes that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel again unrestricted to Greece.

"Today I had a call with my Greek counterpart, Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis. We discussed the pandemic situation in both countries and the long-standing friendship between Romania and Greece. The vaccination campaign was one of the main topics of discussion, in the hope that Romanian citizens will soon be able to travel unrestricted to Greece again. Tourism is one of the most important areas of our bilateral relationship. I am happy that our states have such a close cooperation and that we are partners in the large European family," PM Florin Citu wrote on Facebook.