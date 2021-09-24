PM Citu: I didn't negotiate censure motion with anyone

Prime Minister Florin Citu claims that he did not negotiate the censure motion with anyone, because he doesn't believe that the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) are "irresponsible" to throw Romania into a political crisis "with winter at the door" and given that at the end of November "the first [tranche of] money from the PNRR [National Plan for Recovery and Resilience] will arrive."

"If the three parties - AUR, PSD and USR - are irresponsible to throw Romania into a crisis before the winter, to leave it without a government, to enter negotiations again and maybe reach early elections, Romanians should know who is doing this: USR, AUR and PSD. And I'm sure they'll be punished at the vote. You can't speak of taking down the Government when we already (...) signed the PNRR, and in winter, a month from now, at the end of November, the first [tranche of] money from the PNRR will arrive. We have so much work after 30 years in which the parties made a mockery and made no sort of reform, that I don't believe that today those parties are so irresponsible we lose this chance too. I will do all in my power for this government to move forward led by the PNL with a Liberal Prime Minister, Florin Citu," said the Prime Minister, on Thursday, at Digi 24.

"We will do anything, PNL remains in government until 2024 to implement the governing programme. I won't change even a comma of the governing programme and I will seek in the Romanian Parliament support for all these measures. I don't think the USR, who was there with us when we made the governing programme, who together with us negotiated the PNRR, will vote against these laws that will implement the investments that come through the PNRR, European funds or budget money. I don't believe in such a thing," added Citu.On the other hand, he accused the USR of "making all sorts of ridiculous conditions" to return to governing and its representatives are acting "like spoiled brats."