PM Citu: I hope Romania will enter the Schengen area this year

Prime Minister Florin Citu expressed his hope, on Thursday, that Romania will enter the Schengen area this year, mentioning that everything depends on a favorable Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report, on the observance of the recommendations of the European Commission, of the Venice Commission and the correction of "what the PSD [Social Democratic Party] has ruined in court".

"I hope that this year [Romania will enter Schengen]. Romania has been ready to enter the Schengen area since 2011. This discussion with CVM has appeared, we must correct this problem this year. We will do everything possible to have a favorable CVM report, then we can discuss Schengen. If things go well, and we started today with the abolition of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section, and we have a favorable report on CVM, we can hope to continue the talks to join the Schengen area even this tear. But, I repeat, it's up to us, do we want to do this? Do we want to reform? Let's follow the recommendations of the European Commission, the Venice Commission, to correct what the PSD has ruined in court, and then you'll see that we are heading very quickly to the Schengen area," Citu told private TV station Digi24.

He said that if all is done, the summer CVM report will be positive.

The head of the Government also said that the recommendation of CVM is the abolition of the Justice Crimes Investigation Section.

Regarding Romania's accession to the Eurozone, the prime minister said that this process was delayed due to the 2020 crisis, but will be recovered.

"The path to the euro has been delayed by this crisis since 2020. We will do everything and real convergence is needed. We will make up for the time between 2021 and 2024, but we must be aware that this accession to the Eurozone will be after 2024. As I see it, we could enter the Eurozone after 2024 - 2025 and be able to adopt the euro in 2027 or 2028," the prime minister added. AGERPRES .