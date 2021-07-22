PM Citu: I will never close down markets or introduce new taxes in agriculture

Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Thursday, at Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the Agrostar Federation, whom he told that he will never close down the farmers' markets and will not introduce new taxes in agriculture.

"Go, Romania! Today, during the meeting with Agrostar, I took a firm commitment: I will never close down the farmers' markets and I will not introduce new taxes in agriculture. I am alongside the Romanian producers and together I am certain that we can find solutions in order to support a larger presence of quality Romanian products in the Romanian outlet," Citu wrote, on Facebook.

According to the PM, the discussions were also focused on applied solutions in most EU countries regarding the transfer of a significant number of activities (licensing, grading, etc.) towards professional associations in the field, Agerpres informs.