PM Citu: I won't shut down either agri-food markets, or malls

Prime Minister Florin Citu claimed, on Tuesday evening, on private Digi 24 television station, that, in case of new restrictions caused by the pandemic, the agri-food markets and malls will no longer be closed.

"What I can tell you very clearly is this: we will not close, I will not close the agri-food markets. That must be very clear. I will not close the malls. That, again, must be very clear. So there are things that I will not do. I will not close the economy. This is again very clear," Florin Citu said.

Asked about the scenario with 1,500 cases of infection per day at the end of September, the prime minister said that he hopes that "the Ministry of Health will be prepared for these figures, if it already knows them".

Regarding the proposal presented by the Minister of Health that unvaccinated persons should have restricted access to non-essential places on weekends, the Prime Minister said that he will first talk to the specialists, only then he will make a decision.

If an infection rate of more than 1 per thousand is reached again, the existing conditions for this scenario will be restored, the prime minister added.

In other words, Florin Citu said he was "saddened" by Ludovic Orban's statement regarding the setting of the vaccination campaign targets.

"In fact, I would have liked more to hear about what Mr. Ludovic Orban did for the vaccination campaign (...). I expected the president of the largest party in the governing coalition (ie PNL, National Liberal Party) to come and support the vaccination campaign and to say 'look, we have done that and continue to do so and we want to have this vaccination campaign' ", the prime minister added.

The PNL chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that whoever set the targets for the vaccination campaign must follow them, adding that "I have always avoided setting targets, as long as there have been no very serious evaluations and, on the other hand, the activity of continuous vaccination has not stopped at any time and this is exactly what we discussed today, to find solutions to increase the number of vaccinated people, including incentives, such as meal vouchers or other tools that have been used successfully in other countries."