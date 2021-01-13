PM Citu: Minimum gross salary for 2021 - 2,300 lei

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there were discussions in the public space if it can be applied from January 1. Of course it can be applied from January 1 because salaries for January are paid in February. So it is enough time and thus the minimum salary will increase by 3% in 2021, as we announced, above the inflation rate in 2020 and above the inflation rate estimate for 2021, thus preserving the purchasing power of Romanians," Citu said at Victoria Governmental Palace.