 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: Minimum gross salary for 2021 - 2,300 lei

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the normative act establishing the minimum gross salary for 2021 at 2,300 lei per month, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"We approved the normative act which establishes the minimum salary for 2021, you already know, at 2,300 lei. I know that there were discussions in the public space if it can be applied from January 1. Of course it can be applied from January 1 because salaries for January are paid in February. So it is enough time and thus the minimum salary will increase by 3% in 2021, as we announced, above the inflation rate in 2020 and above the inflation rate estimate for 2021, thus preserving the purchasing power of Romanians," Citu said at Victoria Governmental Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.