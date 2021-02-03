 
     
PM Citu: National Committee for Emergency Situations approves 3 scenarios on reopening of schools

citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations took place before Wednesday's government meeting, in which the three scenarios for the reopening of schools on February 8 were approved.

"Today, before the Government meeting, the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations was approved, whereby the 3 scenarios that we have been presenting in the public space were okayed. (...) They will be put into practice by a joint order of the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health," said Florin Citu, on Wednesday, at Victoria Governmental Palace.

