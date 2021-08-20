PM Citu: None of my colleagues from USR PLUS will ever come against Romania's development

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday evening said, regarding the approval of the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, that none of his colleagues from USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) will ever come against Romania's development, agerpres reports.

Asked during a broadcast at the national television channel TVR 1 if he had reached an agreement with USR PLUS regarding the "Anghel Saligny" programme, Florin Citu said: "This coalition resulted after several years of an electoral campaign during which we fought for the same electorate. I know my colleagues from USR and none of them will ever oppose Romania's development. I saw them during the negotiations for the PNRR (National Resilience and Recovery Plan) coming up with all kinds of special programmes meant to help the local communities. With money from the budget. They want to implement all kinds of social systems to help those in need."

He said that he agreed, at the last meeting of the governing coalition, with all the criteria proposed by the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu."I agreed at the previous coalition meeting with all the criteria proposed by the former Minister of Finance Anca Dragu, the incumbent President of the Senate, and I believe that she is one of the figures with enough authority in the USR PLUS to set criteria, and I agreed with all those criteria that Mrs Anca Dragu came up with. The way I see things, there should be no more divergences and we should approve the "Anghel Saligny" plan next week," said the Prime Minister.